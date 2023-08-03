Barclays Lowers Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $224.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $254.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.35.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.8 %

TSCO stock opened at $226.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.14. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after acquiring an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.