Barclays Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $25.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s previous close.

ZI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.65.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $264,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,172,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,104,800. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,358,275.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,016,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,549,000 after buying an additional 3,016,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 240.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

