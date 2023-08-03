BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Position Boosted by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the period. BCE accounts for about 1.7% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in BCE by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in BCE by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.58. 1,297,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.09.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

