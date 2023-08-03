BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ (BCRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BCRX. StockNews.com lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,067,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,031. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

