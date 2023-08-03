BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Down 3.5%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.41. 446,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,802,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BCRX. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,399,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,878,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after acquiring an additional 228,811 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 448,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.