Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,200 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 286,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,397. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $115.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 168.37% and a negative return on equity of 863.32%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Biodesix will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 56,782 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $65,299.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,475,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,705.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 52,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $71,410.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,563,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,965,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 121,139 shares of company stock worth $152,825 and have sold 15,125 shares worth $23,746. Company insiders own 63.80% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 541.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 205,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 173,096 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Biodesix during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biodesix by 86.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 108,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biodesix by 896.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 359,914 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Biodesix during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

