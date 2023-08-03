BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.375-2.500 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. BioMarin Pharmaceutical also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$2.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.05.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,319. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $285,013,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,834,000 after purchasing an additional 366,211 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $23,770,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,009,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,175,000 after acquiring an additional 272,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

