Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $230.21 or 0.00789343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.48 billion and approximately $282.78 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,165.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00124295 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018476 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,465,731 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.