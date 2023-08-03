Bitcoin Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $29,165.41 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $567.16 billion and $16.18 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.21 or 0.00789343 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00124295 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018476 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,446,481 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
