Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,912. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,465,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 69,270 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,022,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.