BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 54,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,216. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

