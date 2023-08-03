Boeing (NYSE:BA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Northcoast Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The company traded as high as $243.10 and last traded at $240.96, with a volume of 1071578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.85.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.64.

Get Boeing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BA

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.74. The stock has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a PE ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.