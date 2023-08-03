Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $3,265.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $2,950.00 to $3,265.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,883.85.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,884.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,731.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,609.58. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,017.61.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking will post 137.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

