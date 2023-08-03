Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.24-$7.29 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on BXP. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Argus reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.85.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Properties
Boston Properties Stock Up 3.6 %
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 78.56%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties
In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Boston Properties
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Company Profile
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
