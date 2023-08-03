Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Announces Earnings Results

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $186.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE BHR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 362,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,186. The company has a market capitalization of $216.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.