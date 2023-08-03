Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Short Interest Up 7.1% in July

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,300 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 559,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Bridge Investment Group stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. 67,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,288. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $392.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 3.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

