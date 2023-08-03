Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2023

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNLGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.8 %

BNL stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. 1,173,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.07. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BNL is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.