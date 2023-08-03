Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BNL is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
