Brokerages Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) PT at C$13.28

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.28.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Securities set a C$14.50 price target on Superior Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 price objective on Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SPB
Superior Plus Stock Down 0.2 %
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.14. Superior Plus had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.4982152 EPS for the current year.
Superior Plus Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is -112.50%.
About Superior Plus
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Plus
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.