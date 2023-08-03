Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.70 and last traded at C$9.85. Approximately 32,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 27,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.87.

Brompton Split Banc Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.65. The stock has a market cap of C$182.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About Brompton Split Banc

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

