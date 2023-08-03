BTIG Research Downgrades Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) to Neutral

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Aravive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. 3,423,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,405. The company has a market cap of $76.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.28. Aravive has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Aravive had a negative net margin of 1,187.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,865.78%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aravive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Aravive in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aravive in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Aravive in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aravive in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aravive by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

