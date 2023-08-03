Bubblefong (BBF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $549,778.69

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Bubblefong has a market capitalization of $15.87 million and approximately $549,778.69 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bubblefong token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bubblefong has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bubblefong Profile

Bubblefong was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,582,355 tokens. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bubblefong is bubblefong.io. Bubblefong’s official message board is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends.

Buying and Selling Bubblefong

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bubblefong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bubblefong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bubblefong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

