Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Byrna Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,310,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,537,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $867,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 773,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 102,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 90,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Dawson James reduced their target price on Byrna Technologies from $9.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,588. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.