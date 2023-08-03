Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Short Interest Update

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $4.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.74. 1,582,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,948. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $248.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.12 and its 200-day moving average is $211.30.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total transaction of $1,051,007.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,967 shares of company stock worth $28,695,363 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after buying an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,854,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.