Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cansortium Price Performance
Shares of CNTMF remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,276. Cansortium has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.
Cansortium Company Profile
