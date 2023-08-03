Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cansortium Price Performance

Shares of CNTMF remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,276. Cansortium has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

