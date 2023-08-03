Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 2.6 %

CVS stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.43. 5,197,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,079,754. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.91.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.