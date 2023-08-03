CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Short Interest Up 6.6% in July

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 893,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $124,987.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,387,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,201,853.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $331,041 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CareDx by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth about $131,000.

CDNA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,250. The company has a market capitalization of $605.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. CareDx has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $27.33.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $77.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.98 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. Research analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

