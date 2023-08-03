Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 314,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Carisma Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Carisma Therapeutics Price Performance

CARM stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. 131,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,379. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40. Carisma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The company has a market cap of $213.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carisma Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Its solutions are used to play a crucial role in the innate and adaptive immune response, and technology leverages advances in macrophage biology, chimeric antigen receptor engineering, and adoptive cellular therapy for the treatment of human diseases.

