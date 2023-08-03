Carol L. Houle Acquires 9,080 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) CEO Carol L. Houle bought 9,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $89,982.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 88,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,363.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,595. Provident Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $172.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 35.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 332.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

