Carrie Smith Cox Sells 16,055 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TXN traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $171.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,245,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,190. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.77 and a 200-day moving average of $175.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

