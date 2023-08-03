Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Update

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,750,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 28,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,041,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,579. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.