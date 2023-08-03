CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CASI stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $33.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.88.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.19. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 90.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

