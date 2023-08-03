CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of CASI stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $33.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.88.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.19. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 90.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
Further Reading
