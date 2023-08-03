CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Decreased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,476. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average is $79.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

