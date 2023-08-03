Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the June 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBTW. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 5.5% during the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 531,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Trading Down 3.4 %

CLBTW traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,000. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.