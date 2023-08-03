Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) PT Raised to GBX 170

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 150 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 140 ($1.80) in a report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 150 ($1.93) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.
Centrica Price Performance
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
