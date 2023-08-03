Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) PT Raised to GBX 170

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 150 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 140 ($1.80) in a report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 150 ($1.93) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Centrica alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CPYYY

Centrica Price Performance

About Centrica

CPYYY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.01. 4,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783. Centrica has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.