Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Short Interest Down 11.0% in July

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the June 30th total of 7,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Certara Price Performance

NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,511. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Certara had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERT. Stephens began coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Certara from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Certara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

