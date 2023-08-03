CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 30,561 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,563,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $452.23. 1,818,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,585. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $441.61 and its 200-day moving average is $419.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.