China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Short Interest Down 8.0% in July

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,178,900 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 4,541,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Medical System Price Performance
China Medical System stock remained flat at $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. China Medical System has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $1.60.
China Medical System Company Profile
