CIBC Trims Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Target Price to C$17.75

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.75 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DREUF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of DREUF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.55. 921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,419. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2023, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 321 industrial assets totalling approximately 70.4 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S.

