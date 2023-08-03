Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 88.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,370,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $385,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.15. 14,986,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,588,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $216.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

