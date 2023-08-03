Citigroup Boosts Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $120.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.69.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $85.97 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.84.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,850,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.