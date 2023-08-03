Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Down 7.0% in July

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 320,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 3.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Clearfield by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Trading Up 0.8 %

CLFD traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,123. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $134.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $706.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $71.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Clearfield will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLFD. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clearfield from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

