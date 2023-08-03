Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

NKE traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.49. 2,772,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,848,593. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.72. The company has a market cap of $165.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

