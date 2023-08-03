Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $51.85 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 2.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,891. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $317.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.