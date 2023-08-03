Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $9.95 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.45. 981,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,691. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.47. The stock has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

