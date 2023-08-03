Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 597,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 169,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after acquiring an additional 28,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,010,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $209,813,000 after acquiring an additional 563,277 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $314.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,794,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,922,939. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $807.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,330 shares of company stock worth $9,788,758. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

