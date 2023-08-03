Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,616 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,148. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.58. The firm has a market cap of $258.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

