Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,499 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $16,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $84.77. 4,799,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,089,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $123.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

