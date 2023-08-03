Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.283-1.287 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. Cloudflare also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.08.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

NET traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.04. 4,720,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,190,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.24 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 157,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $1,979,157.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,882,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,739,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 157,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 578,590 shares of company stock valued at $37,153,287. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9,758.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.6% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

