Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 6.1 %

COGT traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.52. 829,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,484. The company has a market capitalization of $888.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cogent Biosciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,272,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,265,488. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,447 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,999,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,028 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,596,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 1,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 983,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 898,313 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.