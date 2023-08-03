Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $187.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

